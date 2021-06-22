Breathitt County Woman Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Alexis Caldwell facing both misdemeanor and felony charges
Allegedly interfered with government operations
May have tried to give false identifying information
Alexis Caldwell has been picked up for various charges and is presently incarcerated at the Three Forks Regional Jail. Ms. Caldwell is believed to be a long-time resident of the county.
According to the charging instrument, Ms. Caldwell is charged with obstructing or interfering with an officer in the discharge of his duties, giving an officer false identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, 2-separate failures to appear in court, burglary in the 3rd degree, and theft by unlawful taking an amount greater than $500.00 but less than $10,000.00.
According to Kentucky law, Burglary in the 3rd-degree occurs when a person, with the intent to commit a crime, knowingly enters or remains unlawfully in a building. Burglary in the 3rd-degree is a Class D felony. People convicted of Class D felonies, in Kentucky, face incarceration between one (1) and five (5) years.
According to Kentucky law, a person is guilty of tampering with physical evidence when, believing an official proceeding is pending or may be instituted, she destroys, mutilates, conceals, removes or alters physical evidence which she believes is about to be produced or used in the official proceeding with intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding or fabricates physical evidence with intent it be introduced in the official proceeding or offers any physical evidence knowing it to be fabricated or altered. Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony. People convicted of Class D felonies, in Kentucky, face incarceration between one (1) and five (5) years.
According to Kentucky law, a person is guilty of theft by unlawful taking if he or she takes property without the owner’s effective consent with the intent to permanently deprive the owner of that property. Stolen property valued at between $500.00 and $10,000.00 makes the charge a Class D felony, punishable with a prison sentence between 1 and 5 years.
The obstruction charge suggests Ms. Caldwell has been accused of obstructing governmental operations when she attempted to obstruct, impair, or hinder the performance of a governmental function by using or threatening to use violence, force, or physical interference. This would include hindering, impairing, or otherwise obstructing an arrest. This offense is a class A misdemeanor.
Giving a police officer false identifying information is also an offense. In order for that to be a violation of the law, the peace officer has to ask for the information in the lawful discharge of his or her official duties and the information provided must have been given with the intent to mislead the officer as to the person’s true identity. The officer must first warn the individual, giving the information, that the failure to comply constitutes a violation of the law. Violation of this statute is a class B misdemeanor.
Both of the failures to appear are punishable as “Contempts of Court.” This is charged when one fails to obey the court’s order they appear for an initial or subsequent proceeding. This, too, is a misdemeanor charge and may or may not include jail time.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.