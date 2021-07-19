Breathitt County Woman Jailed for Burglary

Johnson facing one to five years incarceration if convicted
Found in the building while alarm sounding
Admitted to deputies she opened door and walked right in building
Jennifer Gail Johnson, a.k.a. “Jennifer Turner,” was picked up and jailed in the Three Forks Regional Jail last week (July 15, 2021). As of the publishing of this article, she remains in custody.
Ms. Johnson has been charged with a couple of charges. Among the two charges pending, the most serious of which is Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony.
Ms. Johnson reportedly lived in Jackson, Breathitt County, Kentucky at the time of her arrest at a residence on Curt Road. She had been released on her own recognizance when the matter was in District Court, which meant she wasn’t made to post bail when the case was at the District Court level.
We have looked at a "police report" detailing the matter filled out by the deputy who responded to the call. The report related that officers responded to a burglary alarm set off at 757 Marcum Drive.
The suspect, Jennifer Johnson, was at the building when deputies arrived. She admitted she had opened the door and stepped into the building. There is no mention regarding whether she had the owner's consent to enter onto the premises.
The owner of the premises was contacted. He told the investigating deputy he had left the building and had turned off all the lights. When deputies cleared the building, it was noted that all of the lights in the building were now illuminated.
A drawer in one of the rooms was open. It appeared as though it had been searched.
Burglary in the 3rd degree is an offense set forth in KRS §511.040. A person may be found guilty of this offense if she, with the intent to commit a crime, knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building.
The offense is a D felony in Kentucky. Such an offense is punishable by incarceration no less than a year nor more than five-years, according to online research done by the newspaper.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.