We don’t always take requests but sometimes something perks our interest. We had such an incident last week.
We published, in print and online, an article entitled, “All Rise!” The article was about the ongoing budgetary dispute between three of the magistrates, Ray Moore, Ellis Tincher, and Donnie Bush, and the County Court Clerk, Becky Watts Curtis. The dispute involved her proposed 2021 budget. The budget matter appears headed for court.
Ms. Curtis told us someone in county government started posting what Becky Curtis is paid to be the County Court Clerk on a social media platform. We have since seen the posting. She called the newspaper and said, “You should see what they make.”
The Times-Voice took her up on that. These Magistrates (after all) are publicly elected officials.
So Jeanie Noble went to the Breathitt Country Treasurer’s office with a Freedom of Information Act, “Open Records Request” wanting to see what the Magistrates were paid over the last calendar year. As you might expect, what they are paid in take-home pay isn’t all these employees cost county taxpayers either.
The County Treasurer supplied the requested information and then was willing to break it down for us in terms we could more easily comprehend. This is what the Country Treasurer provided the newspaper.
According to the documentation provided us, all four magistrates were paid a base salary of $29,220.21. Someone posted online the magistrates were paid $28,700.00 per year. That appears demonstrably inaccurate.
In addition to the “Salary,” each of the magistrates were paid “incentive pay” for completing 40-hours of training. That amount is $4,312.60.
All four completed the 40-hours and were paid the additional $4,312.60, making their total compensation $33,532.81. Again, the final figure, together with the 40-hour training incentive, is quite a bit more than the reported $28,700.00.
Retirement is roughly 24% of their total income per employee. This figure is what the county must pay for everyone who is an eligible county employee. The employee contributes some but the county pays the lion’s share according to the County Treasurer.
Each of the magistrates were paid $8,019.07 logged under the heading, “Retirement-Employer Contribution.” We aren’t quite through as there is more.
Under the heading “Health Ins.-Employer Contribution” the county paid Ray Moore and Roy Darrell Herald another $7,874.88 each, paid Ellis Tincher another $11,499.60, and paid Donnie Bush another $8,031.84. This is the same as the “Retirement” in that it is paid for all eligible county employees, not just these four.
The county paid the magistrates “FICA Employer Contributions.” The FICA is the Social Security and Medicare tax the county is required to pay on each employee. These amounts equaled $2,369.15 for Moore, $2,175.13 for Tincher, $2,41.53 for Herald, and $2,483.39 for Bush.
There was a heading, “Training Reimbursement/Incentives.” This was explained to the newspaper as being for things like Registration Fees, Association Fees, Hotel visits for training, and other cost while at training which qualifies for reimbursement. Moore was paid another $3,269.72, Tincher was paid another $3,439.16, Herald was paid another $1,683.75, and Bush was paid another $2,789.97 under this heading according to the documentation provided us.
So, if I am reading what was provide correctly, each of the magistrates’ “bring home pay” is $33,532.81. Exactly none of them make $28,700.00, either base or incentivized.
With the county’s contributions to the benefits provided the magistrates, Ray Moore cost the county $21,532.82 over and above his take-home pay, Ellis Tincher cost the county $25,132.96 over and above his take-home pay (Tincher has a biggest Health Ins. Plan), Roy Darrell Herald cost the county $19,997.23 over and above his take-home pay (Herald didn’t turn in as much training reimbursement), and Donnie Bush cost the county $21,324.27 over and above his take-home pay.
Ray Moore cost county tax-payers the sum of $55,065.63 last fiscal year. Ellis Tincher cost the county tax-payers $58,665.77 last fiscal year. Roy Darrell Herald cost the county tax-payers $53,530.04 last fiscal year. Donnie Bush cost the county tax-payers $54,857.08 last fiscal year.
We aren’t saying there is anything untoward about any of this. People employed by a county government are entitled to be compensated. All county employees, upon being determined eligible for certain benefits, are going to cost the county money in the provision of these benefits.
For those of you wondering, that is what the county taxpayers have invested in the take-home pay, expenses, and benefits of each of the Breathitt County Magistrates. Inquiring minds wanted to know…so, now you know.
