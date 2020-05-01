A Lexington, Kentucky woman with extensive Breathitt County connections just finished a marathon the present Covid-19 crisis prevented from ever commencing. As first reported by WKYT’s Krista Frost, Keesha Watts had her family and friends rally behind her as she went ahead and finished what started for her way back in January of this year.
“I was like, I’m still doing it rain or shine. I’ll run the streets in Lexington,” Watts told WKYT. Her good friend, Kristina Tuttle decided Watts wouldn’t be doing it alone.
Tuttle, in an effort to make the experience a special one, gathered supporters and other friends who agreed to take turns running with Watts. Some ran for as many as three-miles, some a few hundred feet, but Watts covered the 26.2 miles almost completely with someone running with her.
In the midst of considerable physical exertion, Watts could be heard yelling out, “Six-Feet” to her companions. She wanted to insure the runners and she stayed safe and continued to follow the Governor’s spacial mandates.
In the end, Watts decided this was even better than the real thing. “This was way better than if it were an official race. All these people, friends and family here today, giving up their Saturdays to run and support me. It just meant so much,” said Watts.
There was a finish line and everything marking the end of the race. It was set up at Henry Clay High School and the finish ran the runner under an inflatable archway donated by Mr. Bob Baney with Race Rise. Watts passed through the archway, signifying that she had both figuratively and literally, in every way, won.
We here at the Times-Voice wish to congratulate our hometown hero, Keesha Watts. We join in a salute to her from everyone, back here in Jackson, inspired by her indomitable spirit and fierce determination.
We found her run inspirational. It seems, nowadays particularly, inspiration can seem in such short supply.
