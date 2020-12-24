Kory Combs, Kaylan Combs, and Tatyn Skidmore have all proven they belong among the elite prospects in their respective classes
Team Kentucky, Kentucky’s FBU (Football University) Elite-squad has gone to Naples, Florida and done what no other former Team Kentucky has ever done; played for the National Championship. Last night, Team Kentucky FBU-Elite played for the National Championship against the mighty program known throughout FBU as GFL (Gwinnett Football League, Atlanta).
GFL’s 8th-grade squad entered the game a former 7-time, FBU National Champion. They have played for, but lost the Championship, on another 4-occasions.
Team Kentucky beat Houston (TX), 33-6, to open play and then bested Indiana, 33-26, to qualify for the championship match-up. In beating Houston, Kentucky had already gotten past a former, FBU National Champion.
The persistent Kentucky nemesis, GFL, would play spoiler once more. GFL won 26-7, but that doesn’t really tell the tale.
Kentucky’s defense proved quite stout on the national stage as all of GFL’s scores came from Kentucky offensive miscues. The last GFL gut-punch came with Kentucky threatening to tighten the margin to 6-points with a chance to recover an onside and win it at the end. Deep in GFL territory, and close to the goal line, Kentucky’s QB threw the ball into the end-zone, under a heavy pass-rush, only to see the ball intercepted and returned 100-yards for the final tally.
Our own Kory Combs delivered big-hit after big-hit for a Kentucky defense which acquitted itself very well playing against an offensive unit which boasted the National FBU Player of the Year in the offensive backfield for at least part of the night. The reigning KYMSFA Regional Player of the Year, Combs, clearly demonstrated he belonged in the discussion about Kentucky’s elite prospects in the ’25 class.
The Kentucky Middle School Football Association released the following statement on its Facebook site. “Our 8th-grade team’s historic run came to an end versus rival GFL. We [still] were national runners-up (2nd in the nation). This was both a historic run and group. While the outcome wasn’t what we hoped, the team made history and we are all proud about how this team raised the bar for football in a state thought of as “a basketball state.”
The Times-Voice reached Kory’s dad, Kenneth “Shorty” Combs before the game. He told the newspaper the experience for all the in-county kids who participated has been eye-opening and very productive. “It was a thrill to see these boys perform on a national stage against the best the country has to offer at the respective grade levels. Raising your game to meet this type competition can only pay dividends for these boys going forward.”
Kory Combs was on the 8th-grade team. His younger brother, Kylan Combs played for the 6th-grade team along with Tatyn Skidmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.