Breathitt county's own to play for National Football Championship

Kory Combs has proven himself to be among the elite prospects in the Class of 2025
Team Kentucky, Kentucky’s FBU (Football University) Elite-squad has gone to Naples, Florida and done what no other former Team Kentucky has every done; played for the National Championship in Naples, FA. Tomorrow night, Team Kentucky FBU will play for the National Championship against the mighty GFL (Gwinnett Football League, Atlanta).
GFL is a former 7-time, FBU National Champion and has been runner-up an additional 4-times. Obviously, this is Kentucky’s first trip to the Championship game.
Team Kentucky beat Houston (TX), 33-6, to open play and then bested Indiana, 33-26, to qualify for the Championship match-up. In beating Houston, Kentucky has already gotten past a former, FBU National Champion.
Kentucky and GFL will “square off” at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in a game which will kick-off at 6:30 p.m., EST. People wanting to watch the game live can stream it from Youtube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P16G0c_JfTI&fbclid=IwAR1cUOByzFMYMbXJmsuyz1mOUi0pfcnfdMij6T1PdngvXLBopiTOM2EsCSM
Breathitt County’s super stud linebacker, Kory Combs, has been a defensive stalwart for the Kentucky team the entire tournament. Kory is Shorty Combs’ son and certainly has the pedigree to be a star on the gridiron, both in high school and beyond.
During this past year, in route to being named the Region’s Player of the Year by the KYMSFA (Kentucky Middle School Football Association), Combs helped lead his Breathitt Middle School Bobcats to the State Semi-finals. Information concerning this particular story will be added as the day progresses and as we are able to reach people for comment.
#GoTeamKY!
