We are so proud of these four Breathitt FFA members who competed in the District 11 Farm Bureau Outstanding Youth Competition this evening! A big congratulations to Mr. Blake Banks, our Treasurer, for placing first in the Male Division. Blake will advance to the state level competition held in Louisville, Ky this December.
Blake Banks- FBOYC Male Division
Kathryn Crank- FBOYC Female Division
Grace Clemons and Tabitha Neace- Variety Competition
