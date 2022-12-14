KEA (Kentucky Education Association) Appalachia recently presented checks to counties that were impacted by the July flooding. Among those receiving a check was Breathitt County schools in the amount of $1200, to help provide flood relief for FRYSCs (Family Resource Youth Services Centers). Pictured (L-R) KEA Central Office Representative Hack Hudson; Breathitt FRYSC Director Felicia Johnson; and Breathitt KEA President Margaret Henson.

