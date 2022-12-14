KEA (Kentucky Education Association) Appalachia recently presented checks to counties that were impacted by the July flooding. Among those receiving a check was Breathitt County schools in the amount of $1200, to help provide flood relief for FRYSCs (Family Resource Youth Services Centers). Pictured (L-R) KEA Central Office Representative Hack Hudson; Breathitt FRYSC Director Felicia Johnson; and Breathitt KEA President Margaret Henson.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.