The Breathitt Funeral Home has been a staple of Breathitt County for decades, and the business will continue under the new ownership of Jeff Hamilton. Hamilton along with his wife Jessica and two sons, Jaxon, and Jadon, make their home in Jackson.
Hamilton got his start with the Breathitt Funeral Home back in 1994. “I worked here for probably a year and a half while I lived in the apartment above the funeral home. I have worked for the other funeral homes (Watt’s and Deaton’s) in Breathitt County as well at one time or another.”
His work with the funeral home in the early 90s led to his decision to pursue funeral services as a career and graduated from the Mid-American College of Funeral Services located in Jeffersonville, Indiana, in 1997 and received his license to be a Funeral Director/Embalmer in 1998.
Hamilton had been working as the Breathitt Funeral Home’s full-time licensed embalmer and director when the opportunity presented itself for him to purchase the business. “My heart has truly always been here. I have worked for several different funeral homes throughout my career, but this place is special to me. I have just always wanted to help other people and the timing just felt right. So, with a lot of prayer and encouragement from those close to me and the community, my family and I made the decision to buy the funeral home.”
“The decision to sale the funeral home was a difficult one for all families involved but was something that had to be done. None of us kids were in a position to run it. But we take comfort in knowing that the funeral home will continue to take care of Breathitt County for years to come under caring, professional ownership with Jeff. I personally feel like I would have had my dad’s (Eugene Turner) blessing. He truly loved Jeff,” remarked Ryan Turner.
When asked what the people can expect under the new owner, Hamilton responded, “I will operate this funeral home using my core values and morals, but I want to stress that if you choose the Breathitt Funeral Home, we will treat it as an honor and privilege for you to have chosen us to handle your loved one’s funeral arrangements as such it should be and when under our care, you will be treated like family. I will run a clean funeral home that will offer a premium service at an affordable price.”
Hamilton would add that the funeral home offers payment plans and will offer a free wooden case to place a veteran’s folded flag in. “I feel like our veterans have been let down by society and this is just a little something I can do for them.”
He would further convey that he has plans that include remodeling and updating the business. And one of those updates, is the Breathitt Funeral Home now offers a wide selection of caskets and funeral products that can be personalized to honor veterans, firemen, police officers, as well as your loved ones a mom, dad, grandma, grandfather, and so forth.
“I hope to be able to serve the good people of Breathitt County and anyone that chooses the Breathitt Funeral Home for years to come. And I will always welcome any advice on how I can do better, make my business better. I will always strive to do my very best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.