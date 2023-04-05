(PHOTO): US Army Veteran Alvin Gross served as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Breathitt County Heritage Fair parade. He served in the honor guard which bestowed upon him the distinction of being a guard (known as Sentinels) of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The Breathitt County Heritage Fair has come to an unexpected and unceremonious ending in 2023. The Heritage Fair which began in 2008 with the objective of offering people an event that embodied the essence of traditional county fairs of days long gone by, focusing on family-oriented games, music, and entertainment will cease operations immediately.
The Heritage Fair started out as a weekend event in October of each year, but recently combined with the Pig out in the Park over the July 4th holiday to provide music concerts. The Heritage Fair Committee points out that while the Jackson Parks and Rec collected entry and parking fees, the Heritage Fair received none of this money and was a completely free event.
Unfortunately, earlier this year the Heritage Fair Committee found their annual donation from the Breathitt County Tourism Board cut in half. According to the fair committee, the tourism board’s reasoning was that the fair was now a one-day event and no longer an entire weekend event, thus it did not garner the need for as much funding as in the past. However, the Heritage Fair Committee disagreed, stating that it was not feasible to operate and continue with the Heritage Fair with so little money especially in today’s economy. So, after 15 years, there will no longer be a Breathitt County Heritage Fair.
Below is the full announcement released by the Breathitt County Heritage Fair Committee:
“After careful deliberation, the Breathitt County Heritage Fair Committee is, reluctantly, announcing that the Breathitt Heritage Fair will no longer continue. The Heritage Fair will not be held this year, and the Committee will be dissolved, with all assets donated to local charities. The Heritage Fair was conceived as an event in the spirit of county fairs from days gone by. Combining the event with Pig Out in the Park event over July 4thweekend shifted the focus from traditional county fair activities to providing a music concert. Many artists have engagements for July 4th, booked years ahead, and the appearance fees for the available artists have risen to amounts that the Committee is unable to fundraise. The Heritage Fair is funded through donations from local businesses and entities, including Breathitt County Tourism. This year, the Tourism Board halved the donation, with the reasoning that the Heritage Fair is now a one-day event. Given the state of the economy, with most goods and services rising in cost, it is simply not feasible to continue with the Heritage Fair. The Committee would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all businesses, entities, and individuals who donated through the years to make the Heritage Fair possible.”
