Breathitt County High School will be providing transportation to those students along with band members that want to make the trip to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky to support the Breathitt County Bobcats as they face the Louisville Male Bulldogs in the opening round of the KHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 16th at 11 a.m.
The pep buses will be leaving at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and are expected to return at approximately 2 p.m. For more information, contact Breathitt High School at 606-666-7511.
It was reported by the school on Monday morning that donations received from community members and local businesses would pay for all tickets needed for students and band members attending the game.
It is important that those riding a bus to treat it as a school event and follow all school rules along with all Rupp Arena regulations.
The following are important Rupp Arena rules and regulations that students need to be aware of:
Bag Policy
Patrons may only have one clear bag (no larger than 12"x12"x6") or one small clutch purse, with or without handle or strap (no larger than 9"x 5", does not have to be clear) for personal items. Purses and bags larger than these sizes are strictly prohibited. Diaper Bags may exceed this size requirement, please see Guest Services desk for a visual inspection. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. All bags and items will be searched. To avoid additional touch points, patrons are strongly encouraged to leave unnecessary items at home.
Security Policy
Be aware that when you enter an event, bags, purses, and packages are subject to be searched and magnetometers will be utilized at this event.
In the event that an item is found to be contrary to the security practices implemented by local and Federal law enforcement authorities, you may be forced to return items to your car and/or hotel prior to entering the arena. Those individuals involved with this determination are adhering to applicable Federal, State and Local guidelines, and your cooperation is appreciated.
Scanning machines and devices such as magnetometers will be in use (much like airport screening) at all entrances to the arena.
Patrons are expected to follow the directives of security personnel in compliance with the use of these machines. Travel plans should be made accordingly, arriving in time to allow the venue to properly execute its security plan.
Cashless Policy
Rupp Arena will no longer be accepting cash as a form of payment for parking and concessions.
Acceptable forms of payment include all major credit cards (American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa) and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay).
Signage Regulations
Signs/banners are permitted at the facility but must be of good taste and sportsmanship. Kentucky High School Athletic Association
Signs/banners must be handheld or attached in a manner not to damage the existing structure. Signs/banners shall not cover any corporate signage or obstruct the view of patrons.
Amplified noisemakers or items that replicate game management cues are not permitted inside the facility. These items include, but are not limited to air horns, electronic amplifiers, portable sound systems, instruments that require additional electricity, game clock horns and whistles. Artificial noisemakers of any kind are not permitted inside the facility per NFHS rules.
Balloons, which can block the view of other patrons, are not permitted at the event.
Only venue provided amplified music is permissible, but only during pre-competition or natural and planned breaks.
