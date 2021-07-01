Breathitt comes in at No. 5
Middlesboro among "Honorable Mentions"
Kentucky Prep Gridiron, the only statewide middle and high school football coverage in existence across Kentucky, and voters in the Associated Press weekly Top-10 poll, has released its Class 2A, Preseason Top-5. As is the magazine's custom, they have given full and lengthy explanation concerning why each team is ranked where they are.
Breathitt County came in at number five in the preseason poll. The publication had many nice things to say about our team and many of our players. Middlesboro, another District 7 team, came in among the "Honorable Mentions."
Here is a link to the article. The link will take you to the KPGFootball feature which describes why Breathitt is ranked where it is and why the teams ahead of Breathitt have been so selected.
Enjoy the article and congratulations to our Bobcats! Thanks to KPGFootball for the recognition.
