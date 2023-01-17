The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE's) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced that Breathitt High School will receive a mini grant to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24. Law Enforcement students, Ava Noble, Brenley Gross, Allie Mann, and Emily Neace, will present a project about criminal investigation techniques, fingerprinting, DNA analysis, patrol techniques, and community policing. When asked about being a recipient of the mini grant Mr. Ken Spicer, Law Enforcement Pathway CTE teacher at BHS, stated, “This is a unique opportunity for these young ladies to be able to present skills learned in CTE classes over their last few years. These young ladies are great students and citizens and will represent our school and community in a positive light.”
