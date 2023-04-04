As spring arrives Alec Zierer, a member of Breathitt County 4-H enjoyed delivering Easter cards to the residents of Landmark of Breathitt.
He hopes that the cards he made which displayed his cats, NinjaCat and Twilight, will bring happiness to the recipients.
Ms. Roberta Fairchild and Ms. Sarah Strong happily accepted the cards on behalf of the residents.
Alec’s message is “I want to show the residents that kindness is still prevalent and that is what my cards represent.”
