Breathitt, Kings of District 7

Breathitt County, once again, heavily wears the crown!
There was an English playwright of some renown who penned the phrase, uneasy is the head that wears a crown. Perhaps you have heard of him.
His name was William Shakespeare. His play was Henry IV. The quote comes from Part 2 of the play.
I thought of that while watching Breathitt County win the 7th-District title yet another time. As recently as 2018, Breathitt was a 3A team in District 8. They won the title there too.
We talked with Coach Kyle Moore after the game. You know the guy.
He is the head coach who was the classification’s Kentucky Coach of the Year in 2019, graduated a ton of talent, and took a team full of underclassmen and repeated as District Champions. He is the same coach who just completed his second, consecutive, unblemished in-district record.
Kyle Moore…the coach who has won 19 of the program’s last 21-games. C’mon, Kyle Moore…you know, the guy who has rung up 14-straight victories on his home field in Jackson, Kentucky affectionately known as The Riverbank.
Yeah, that Kyle Moore; the same coach who was curiously (and very recently) snubbed by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association for District 7's, Coach of the Year in 2020. We asked him about the repeat title. His comment, We don’t measure success around this program by district titles.
Sitting here the morning after, there are heroes abound for the championship achieved last night. There was the play of senior, Lane Weddle. He was a factor in myriad facets of the football game as he has been all season.
He carried us in the ground game. He was a standout on defense, like always. He was a standout on special teams, again, like always.
Weddle’s best play of the night probably went unnoticed by the casual fan. Remember, his back-spinning, arching, sand-wedge of a kickoff which hit a foot from the in-line and sucked back into the field of play like a perfectly scotched short-iron at Amen Corner? We sure remember it.
Remember; it was the football, riddled with English, which couldn’t be handled and resulted in a Breathitt possession deep in Leslie territory. The possession which would see the end zone and end (for all practical purposes) Leslie’s plucky upset bid?
We talked to Weddle after the game. He deflected any praise lobbed at him. He told the Times-Voice, “The offensive line sure has improved.”
How about his cohort, William Long. Neither Weddle nor he has ever lost a football game on The Riverbank. Both of them have been here only two seasons. Both of them have meant a lot to the program’s development and feel and are treated like they grew up here.
Long had another superior game identifying fronts, getting his young guards and tackles aligned properly, ripping holes in the middle of Leslie’s front which we exploited time and again in the ground game. The last drive to salt-away the clock, a thing of beauty.
As for pass protection? Jaylin Turner had all-day, just ask him.
Long had a QB-sack, a tackle for loss, and forced a fumble on defense. All of his best plays coming at big moments, as we have come to expect from him.
Jake Strong was another senior who had a big game. Strong was a persistent and seemingly omnipresent presence in the offensive backfield, making stops at the line or in the backfield and forcing the Eagles into difficult late-down, long-distance situations.
Senior, Ethan Gipson, was very effective in the offensive backfield to go with his contributions on defense. Ethan was forced into an offensive position with which he wasn’t familiar owing to an injury to the position's regular. His performance and preparation were exceptional.
Though not a senior, Tyler Bryant was really something tonight at “Bandit,” filling in on defense with both Tincher and Bowling sidelined. This young man, who we all know can play, put on an incredible performance slotted where he hasn’t benefitted from much practice.
We have saved Darren “Bub” Noble for last for a reason. No one embodies what it means to be a homegrown, product of the program anymore than Bub.
Whether it was his spirited charges into the offensive backfield from linebacker, his consistently “down-hill” play in the hole last night defending the run-game, or his harassment and sacking of Leslie QB, Zach Parker; it looked to this reporter he had played the best game I have seen from him since I moved to Jackson, Kentucky before the start of the 2019 season. What made the performance even more remarkable was its coming at the time the program needed its seniors to step-up.
There is one last thing I feel must be said. We lack the resources in Breathitt County other programs take for granted.
Look at the picture of the seniors we have featured with the championship trophy. Their jerseys are well-worn. Long’s jersey is torn under the right arm-pit and the number fifty (50) is flecking off to a degree making it hard to read, particularly along the back, which isn't pictured. It looks like a practice jersey.
We don’t charter buses. We don’t have extravagant pre-game meals.
What the program does is win. It goes out, Friday after Friday, with less while making the most of it.
It never complains. It neither whines about what it has nor cries about what it lacks. It packs its own meals, fills its own thermoses, puts on its own hard-hats and reports to work.
Football is a sport I have given much of my life; particularly covering, cheering, and contemplating. It is a sport we hope, as parents of players, imparts wisdom to our sons which will be used as their lives continue past the playing field.
One of life’s most important lessons is not to let your circumstances excuse your failures. There are no excuses for failure even though one is assured of experiencing it. Failure cannot define you, if you are always willing to give your very best effort; if you are always willing to do the work.
In the end, if a kid will report to the stadium and leave on the field everything he has, he will leave that field, and that stadium, a winner. He will leave that field, and that stadium, well rewarded for his indenture, well remunerated for his efforts.
The same is true when that player wears a pristine uniform. The same is true where the player’s uniform is tattered, old, or even second-hand.
This team, this Breathitt team, isn’t pretty to watch. The team isn’t even pretty to dress.
It lacks some of the athletic talent other programs routinely field and deploy. It lacks the resources spent on other teams and spent by and/or on other coaching staffs.
It never trips over those realities. It just wins or loses like men, like warriors.
I couldn’t be happier about having lessons like that taught my son. I couldn’t be prouder of the example set for all of my children.