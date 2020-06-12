Breathitt Man Drowned at Wolfe Lake

"Search Teams" anxiously searched for answers before finding the one answer no one wanted to hear!
In what amounts to a devastatingly hard story to have to report, the news out of Wolfe County concerning a local Breathitt County teenager turned out to be as bad of news as it possibly could have been. James D. Lovelace from Breathitt County, a 2019 Breathitt County High School graduate and a young man very popular among his peers and others, had gone missing and turned up dead down at the popular hang-out, Wolfe Lake.
According to numerous sources interviewed for this piece by the Times-Voice, Lovelace and some friends were down recreating at Wolfe County Lake. Lovelace, believed to have been in possession of a floatation device called a “noodle.” Several people who claimed they were either at or around the scene either during or shortly after the event, told the Times-Voice the rumor Loveless may have jumped off a launching point locals refer to as “The Big Rock.”
“The Big Rock” is a cliff some 30-or-so-feet from off the lake’s surface and a popular place from which local teens launch themselves into the water. The Times-Voice was told Lovelace hit the water and briefly surfaced but looked to be struggling to swim. Onlookers believed Lovelace was "kidding them” and was feigning to be struggling to maintain buoyancy.
Marie Lovelace, James’ aunt, contacted the Times-Voice and said the version told to her was different from what some onlookers first reported to us. According to Ms. Lovelace, some people who were at the lake with her son said James just walked out into the water with the flotation device (the “noodle”) and submerged under-water to never again resurface.
Ms. Lovelace then confided to us she just doesn’t understand how the version told her could possibly be true. She further said the event described to her doesn’t account for why James would have struggled to maintain buoyancy and why he would have drown. She went on to describe the version told the newspaper as “...making more sense” that what she was told.
In any event, it was further described to us that, shortly after flailing around on the surface, Lovelace sank below the surface of the lake to never again be seen by anyone standing around there. Under any version, what exactly has happened to James Lovelace is a matter about which we were all crestfallen to have learned. All of us were praying Mr. Lovelace would found alive and we were heartbroken to learn that wouldn't be the case.
As of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, WYMT reported Wolfe County Search and Rescue was looking for James Lovelace in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off of the Mountain Parkway, where it was believed he submerged. One member of the rescue team told WYMT the search started at 3 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020. The rescue team was calling the matter a “recovery mission;” meaning they did not expect to find him living. Their fears, and ours, were confirmed sometime Wednesday evening.
The Times-Voice had a couple reporters dispatched to the scene of the search, Tuesday afternoon. These reporter had talked specifically with Mr. Jim Cuppy with Wolfe County Search & Rescue.
Mr. Cuppy related his relief that Campton, Morgan County, and Lexington Search & Rescues had all pitched in and assisted Wolfe County with the ongoing search for Lovelace. Mr. Cuppy was particularly thankful Lexington Search & Rescue brought along its sonar equipment which Mr. Cuppy termed, “…much better than what we have.”
We at the Times-Voice send out our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of James Lovelace. He was a cheerful, happy, and bright young man who reportedly brought joy to everyone with whom he regularly came in contact. He will be sorely missed.