Jackson, KY: February 25, 2021
'People will throw these things (needles) down anywhere.' JR Noble
Local resident JR Noble was out on a casual stroll this morning in Jackson, Kentucky. He was enjoying the bright sunshine, the temperate weather, and walking past his local Ace Hardware when he spotted something unexpected in the grass in front of him.
It was a discarded needle. Thank the Lord he wasn’t a random local child.
Discarded needles dropped on the ground, and the injuries which may come from them, are less common than what is called "occupational exposure." However, it does exist.
Three million or so needle-stick injuries happen each year though mostly among healthcare workers accidentally exposed to infected blood. People don't always report injuries from such an issue making the exact totals speculative.
Mr. Noble told the Times-Voice he just happened upon the discarded needle in the grass at the Ace Hardware in Jackson. He told the newspaper further, “Be careful while out walking around and keep an eye on your kids. People will throw these things (needles) down anywhere.”
That would appear to be sound advice. Syringes like the one pictured are often associated with illegal drug use. They pose a threat of infection, disease transmission, or injury.
If you should find such, the paper recommends you report it to the Department of Environmental Protection by calling 1-800-482-0777. Let’s be careful out there and please dispose of any needles you may use in an appropriate and responsible fashion.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
