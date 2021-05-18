Jack Long administered shot at local Walgreens
‘It wasn’t too bad…’ James Nicholas Whaley (Jack Whaley) Long
Vaccine now being administered to anyone/any age
The news around the county is our local citizens being reluctant to get a vaccine shot administered resulting in our in-county numbers beginning to trend in the wrong direction. Tuesday, on May 18, 2021, a little child may have shown many of us the way to reverse that trend.
James Nicholas Whaley Long, “Jack Whaley” to his friends, neighbors, and family, bravely walked into the Walgreens in Jackson, Kentucky and faced down a needle, something not easy for him and even difficult for people much older than he. For those wondering, he walked away from the encounter perfectly fine.
In a move first reported in the New York Times, but which got its debut here locally this morning, President Biden has directed states to open vaccinations to all ages, where possible. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been determined, here locally, the safest to give to children under 16.
We asked Jack what he thought of his experience. “It wasn’t too bad. When it was done, I felt okay. I was hungry and got some breakfast after which made it all pretty cool.”
We asked Jack about his dad having to hold his hand. “I don’t like shots. I was scared. I’m only twelve (12).”
It is critically important for as many of us as possible around the county to get vaccinated. We have reported an increase in “active cases” this week for the second consecutive week and have suffered an additional death related to the pandemic. Please don’t make this a political issue.
If you’re like Jack and are scared of shots, call us at the newspaper. We’ll send someone, straight away, to hold your hand too.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
