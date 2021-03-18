Deliveries of “padded beds” from the factory shortly arriving
“I will do everything I can possibly do to stand for what is both right and right for the people I represent.” Bill Wesley, State Representative, 91st-District of Kentucky
The Times-Voice was able to catch up with Bill Wesley. Wesley is our Kentucky State Representative for the 91st-District. His district includes Breathitt, Estill, Lee, parts of Madison, and Owsley counties.
Representative Wesley told the paper a few of his colleagues and he are planning a trip to Washington to drop in on US Congressman, Hal Rogers, and request trailers to address the homeless problem the Flood of ’21 has caused. He told the Times-Voice, “There are FEMA trailers throughout our nation sitting empty. Some of them can be used here. Surely, we don't need all of them to house Biden's illegals, if that is his plan. I believe in helping our own first.”
"If we can find a suitable location for the trailers, I would like to get these trailers here in this district," Wesley told us over the phone. "Many people lost everything. As their Representative, I am committed to doing what I can to replace what my constituents have lost," Wesley confided.
Wesley also told us, “Our first shipment of new padded, wrapped beds for Breathitt County was in route.” He believed the estimated time of arrival for those would be tomorrow (Friday, March 19, 2021).
Wesley said, “I have 400-new padded beds for our district. If you know flood victims needing a bed, please contact my office with information.”
Friday will not be the last shipment of beds either. “My next load will be 200 padded beds mixed in size from full-size to queens. All of the beds are new, right from the factory.”
This is a fine example of his doing what he can for the people he represents. He told the Times-Voice, “I will do everything I can possibly do to stand for what is both right and right for the people I represent.”
My mother used to say, “actions speak louder than words.” Wesley’s present actions seem to be speaking quite loudly, loudly enough for all of us to easily hear anyway.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.