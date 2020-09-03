The local numbers appear to be a silver lining in what has been a very dark set of storm clouds
On August the 26th, we reported to you in our digital newspaper that the Covid-19 infections in Breathitt County had swelled to 54 confirmed cases with 19 of those being active. While one of the numbers we have for you today is higher than reported on August 26, it should be noted the swell is not as strident as we feared it would be and the other number, “active cases,” has decreased considerably.
The overall report would seem to be positive. This is especially true in light of all the increased activity around the county incident to schools starting back and kids participating in more extra-curricular activities.
We spoke with the Health Department’s William Sizemore and he tells the Times-Voice we now have 58-infected Breathitt countians since the pandemic’s advent. He tells us 12-cases are presently active.
These numbers, while more than anyone would like, are not as dire as we believed they would be on the 26th. The number of active cases reducing by 7 would have to be categorized as “good news.” We will keep on top of monitoring this situation for you and continue to report on it throughout the present crisis.
We remind everyone to be diligent in complying with Health Department recommendations like wearing personal protective equipment and maintaining a safe social distance from neighbors. Stay in, when able, wash your hands and disinfect work areas whenever practical. Finally, let’s put off the out-of-town trips, particularly to highly-infected areas, until this pandemic is more manageable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.