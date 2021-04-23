Selected South Central Region's 'Player of the Week'
Ritchie went 11 for 11 at the plate for the week, including a HR
Ritchie posted two, four-hit outings in one week
Breathitt Sophomore honored by National Publication
MaxPreps is a national online publication specializing in coverage of American high school sports. It is the ESPN of the high school game.
The site is owned by ViacomCBSStreaming and is a division of CBS Sports. It was founded in 2002 and the company has covered 29 different high-school sports. It is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.
We told you all this to tell you MaxPreps selecting our very own Kaylea Ritchie, from Breathitt High School, is a really big deal. We don’t have many athletes in the mountains who have drawn national attention from outfits this prestigious.
She should be very proud. We should be very honored to count her among our number.
Five athletes from across the nation were honored by MaxPreps in the “High School Player of the Week” segment it runs online. One of those was Kaylea Ricthie.
This week for the Breathitt Bobcats varsity softball team, Ritchie was 11 for 11 with a pair of doubles, one triple, and one which the ballpark simply couldn’t retain. She scored 9-runs, drove in 8-RBIs, and slugged 1.636.
Ritchie had two four-hit contests, in wins over Cordia and Buckhorn. Against Buckhorn, she doubled, homered, drove in three and scored four runs. She was a home run shy of “the cycle” in the Cordia game and had 4-RBIs. Ritchie also scored two runs in the team’s game versus Morgan County.
Congratulations to our very own Kaylea Ritchie for this outstanding distinction. Keep it up.
