At its regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the Breathitt County Board of Education voted to make masks optional effective as of Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
This applies to both indoor settings and school buses.
The Board of Education stated it would continue to monitor COVID-19 incidence rates and any significant increases would be cause to revisit and update the mask policy.
A representative of Riverside Christian School located at Lost Creek in Breathitt County stated that the school required masks during the height of the pandemic, but recently with COVID trending downwards and such a low number of students, the school now is mask optional, leaving the decision to the parents/guardians.
Jackson Independent School Superintendent Wayne Sizemore recently remarked the school follows the guidelines outlined in the school policy, which is available on its website. According to that policy, currently, masks are a requirement indoors for students, staff, and visitors.
Several other regional school districts have already chosen to move forward with making masks optional such as Lee; Pike; Morgan; Bell; Floyd; Boyd; Boyle; Montgomery; and Clark.
