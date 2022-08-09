The Breathitt County School Board (BCSB) met in a special session on Monday, August 1, 2022, and announced the decision that Breathitt schools would delay their start day until Thursday, August 18, 2022. The BCSB stated that school calendar would be reviewed and amended as needed throughout the recovery process.
Jackson City School District (JCSD) revealed it is still in the process of deciding on the start of its school year. The JCSD currently has a start date of Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Riverside Christian School was once again devasted by the flooding and has not made an announcement regarding a school start date.
