Breathitt County schools will start the school year on Monday, August 29, 2022. According to Breathitt County School Board Member Anna Morris, school bus routes will run along pick up points as close as possible to children’s homes that may live in areas with heavily damaged roads or impassable roads. Morris added that buses would be running to area shelters to pick up those kids as well.
While going completely virtual to aid some students, was not a viable option due to internet services still being down in some affected locations, she did say that the school system was looking into providing hotspots and computers to provide some assistance.
“There is no one size fits all solution, but we feel if we can get kids back in school, at the very least it will be a bit more normal for them. The students will have hot meals and parents can go to work knowing their children are safe. The schools can provide clothing and showers for those still without water as well as allow them to get back to a more social aspect. The school system can provide counselors for those that may need help in understanding this catastrophic event,” further added Morris.
