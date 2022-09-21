(Photo) 1st Place Winner Hannah Sizemore and Laura Chappell, WCTU.
Breathitt County students Alea Spencer and Hannah Sizemore were each awarded the national first place prize in the contest sponsored by the Woman's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU).
Another Breathitt student, MacKenzie Napier who is now graduated, won second place for her entry.
The WCTU conducts annual contests for students in grades K-12 and all entries are based upon temperance themes, which is defined as abstaining from alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs.
The Breathitt County School District would like to congratulate Alea, Hannah, and Mackenzie for their outstanding contest entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.