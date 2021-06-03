Did any of these boys notice the surrounding serenity?
A picture is worth a thousand words is a proverb wrongly attributed to the Chinese and often attributed to Confucius. It actually began as a phrase in an advertising trade journal entitled, Printers’ Ink. It may have been first coined by Fred R. Barnard.
The December 8, 1921 edition of Printers’ Ink had an ad entitled, “One Look is Worth A Thousand Words.” By March 10, 1927, Barnard was at it again, this time issuing an ad with the phrase, “One Picture Worth Ten Thousand Words.”
In that ad, Barnard labeled it a Chinese proverb. Barnard called it that “..so that people would take it seriously..." according to what he told the writers of Home Book of Proverbs, Maxims, and Familiar Phrases published years after the ad appeared sometime in 1949.
Regardless, the Times-Voice took this picture tonight because of its timeless quality, austere serenity, and striking beauty. We can't help but wonder if the boys noticed the same thing?
Here you see the 2021 edition of the Breathitt High School baseball team conducting one of its last practices before the 14th-Region, High School baseball tournament beginning Saturday in Irvine on the campus of Estill County High School. The Bobcats play Letcher County Central in the first of four games that day, first pitch at 11AM EST.
The regular diamond, having absorbed a heavy rain, was unfit for practicing. Instead of not practicing at all, the team practiced on the football field out beside Sebastian Elementary School.
Their Appalachia Mother, the same mountains which have suckled and reared them, one and all, from the infants they once were to the young men you see pictured before you now, seemingly looks over the proceedings with a warm, gracious, and approving countenance.
This seemed to us to be a stop and smell the roses moment. So that is exactly what we did.
