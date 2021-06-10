Breathitt's County Court Clerk Comes out Swinging!

Curtis sues Fiscal Court
Alleges Magistrates have harassed, intimidated, and used ‘fear tactics’
Believes she is entitled to staff her own clerk’s office
Seeks compensation for keeping and preserving Court minutes/records
Rebecca (Becky) Curtis, Breathitt County Clerk, has sued both Breathitt County and its Fiscal Court. She filed the lawsuit under an oath that what she put in her petition was true and accurate and pertained to matters she truthfully believed.
Ms. Curtis was insistent we include in the story that her attorneys fees and costs, so far advanced, have been paid by the Kentucky County Court Clerk’s Association and haven’t been apportioned from out of local taxpayer funds.
The Times-Voice picked up a copy of the complaint. We have reviewed it thoroughly and have researched many of the issues over the internet. The below is what the complaint set forth as the facts underpinning the existing dispute.
The Fiscal Court is obligated to respond to the petition or concede it is true should it elect not to respond. We will learn, when and if it responds, what, if any, of these facts are in dispute.
We want to stress right here, right now, that none of this is the opinion of the newspaper nor any editorializing on our staff’s part. We have simply read the complaint, just as any of you could do, were you sufficiently curious, and this is how we interpreted it.
The complaint frames the argument which appears to have led to seeking court intervention. According to the complaint, County Court Clerk, Becky Curtis, was entitled, as a popularly elected official, to reasonably set compensation for her office.
Ms. Curtis, it is also claimed, is entitled to have Breathitt’s Fiscal Court fix annually a reasonable maximum budgetary amount, including fringe-benefits for the clerk and her employees, which the clerk is then permitted to expend for deputies and assistants. The lawsuit seems to claim it is the County Court Clerk who is authorized to determine the number of deputy clerks and assistants she believes she needs to accomplish that which is required of her office.
The complaint says the Fiscal Court has slashed the money allocated for deputies and assistants unreasonably. The filing complains the Fiscal Court has attempted to determine the number of employees of the clerk’s office, and what they are to be paid, in spite of that authority resting in the Clerk by statute.
For instance, according to the complaint, the Clerk’s office had a budget of $300,000.00 in 2016. Ms. Curtis was elected in November of that same year (2016). She had a budget of $300,000.00 in 2017, after her having assumed the responsibility of the office. Her budget for the calendar year 2021 has been reduced to half of what it once was ($150,000.00).
The complaint states Kentucky law, set forth in KRS §64.530(3), permits the Fiscal Court to fix, annually, the maximum budgetary amount, including fringe benefits. The Clerk may expend the budgeted amount to hire deputies and assistants and she will be allowed to determine the number to be hired and the compensation of each.
The law suit claims that, in 2021, the present Fiscal Court failed to set a reasonable budgetary amount. By this failure the Fiscal Court has effectively selected the number of deputies and assistants without the Clerk’s input including what each of them should make.
As a result of the Fiscal Court’s doing the above, the Clerk has had to cut salaries and benefits when other similarly sized counties, with similar populations, have been able to maintain both more deputies and assistants. The fiscal courts of these other counties have approved much larger budgets for their county clerks. It is alleged the clerk’s office generates sufficient funds, from fees and the like, to finance the necessities of Ms. Curtis’ office.
The complaint criticizes another thing I am not sure this newspaper has before covered. Breathitt’s Fiscal Court pays no compensation, whatsoever, toward the operation of Curtis’ office. Other counties, with similar populations, are afforded larger staffs creating an ability to provide both faster and more extensive service.
The suit also criticizes the Fiscal Court’s failure to contribute toward the salaries or the retirement and health insurance of either Becky Curtis or her assistants and deputies. This requires Curtis’ office to run entirely on fees generated and collected.
Curtis’ predecessor, the suit alleges, Tony Watts, who was county court clerk for 20 years, received both retirement and health insurance and other fringe benefits from the fiscal court at the time, as did Mr. Watts’ deputies and assistants. The suit believes the type expenditures funded and provided for Watts’ office, but not Curtis’, was also funded for Clerks, Mary Stevens and Harold Hutchinson, two other predecessors in Ms. Curtis’ office.
The suit alleges the Fiscal Court repeatedly, over the last few years, has decreased the county clerk’s budget, and thereby, her staff. This has reached the point citizens have complained about the speed at which mortgages and deeds are recorded as Curtis’ staff has dwindled from eleven to just three (3).
The suit finally alleges the County Court Clerk in Breathitt County is entitled to be the clerk of its Fiscal Court. Curtis alleges the present Fiscal Court, “…by and through …intimidation and tactics of fear and their own directives, have deprived [Ms. Curtis] of this statutory duty, and they have prevented her from performing same.”
Ms. Curtis complains she has been prevented from “…keeping the minutes and preserving the minutes, but also deprive[d]…of a salary to be fixed at a reasonable amount to be paid in monthly installments out of the county treasury.”
We talked with Ms. Curtis about her being deprived the salary for being the clerk of Fiscal Court. She told the newspaper, “The law requires the person performing those duties be paid a reasonable salary. I am just trying to insure the law is followed.”
As a result of all of the above facts, Ms. Curtis, as the County Court Clerk, requested the Court order her to be permitted to assume the duties as the custodian of the minutes, should she exercise her option to do so. She requests she be paid the legally provided salary, in monthly installments, for performing the function.
Curtis also requested the Court determine the reasonableness of both the budget and expenses passed for her for fiscal year 2021. Curtis wants the Court to determine just who is to be the clerk of the fiscal court.
Curtis is asking for retirement and health insurance to be provided for both her full-time employees and her. Curtis also craves the Court’s ordering she be allowed to attend fiscal court sessions, with no interference from the Fiscal Court, either officially or individually, and that she be permitted to keep a full and complete record of the proceedings with her being salaried at a reasonable amount as set forth by law, to be paid out of the county treasury in monthly installments.
Curtis asks that the County Clerk’s Association be awarded back both attorney’s fees and costs of the suit. Curtis finally wants the Fiscal Court to be enjoined, individually and in their official capacities, from harassing or annoying any of the her employees or her, directly or through third parties, in the performance of the duties of her office.
We were able to reach Mr. Thomas Jones, one of Ms. Curtis’ attorneys. He told the Times-Voice, “We hope to get this matter heard quickly and that our application for relief be granted.” We asked Mr. Jones how long he expected it to take to get a hearing. He told us, “I hope we’re talking weeks here and not months. We’re ready.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.