Breathitt County Bobcat Beau Price is the 2023 Class 1A Region 6 Boys Shot Put Champion after winning the event recently in Somerset, Kentucky. Beau threw 42ft 1.5 inches to secure this victory.  He made a comeback after being in 5th place heading into the finals. Beau will compete in the State Championships Thursday, June 1st at the University of Kentucky.

