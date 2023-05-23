Breathitt County Bobcat Beau Price is the 2023 Class 1A Region 6 Boys Shot Put Champion after winning the event recently in Somerset, Kentucky. Beau threw 42ft 1.5 inches to secure this victory. He made a comeback after being in 5th place heading into the finals. Beau will compete in the State Championships Thursday, June 1st at the University of Kentucky.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.