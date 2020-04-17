Breathitt's William Long A Football playing Jesse

Etymology is the study of the origin of words. I authored a college paper about the origin of the “F” word when an undergrad. College is the time to do things of that sort.
Many of you know I cover both middle and high school football, Kentucky-wide, over on KPGFootball. I used to write the articles, though I don’t anymore, but I am still on the editorial committee and a regular contributor with research and story ideas and things such as that. With the unemployment rolls ever burgeoning, I am thankful the magazine still issues me two checks a month, though it certainly isn’t enough on which to live standing alone.
Anyway, my own son, William Long, plays football for Breathitt County High School. He plays it pretty well too, many believe, as he is the program’s 10th-ever, first-team All-Stater and this newspaper’s reigning, 7th-District, Defensive MVP.
As one would suspect, here at the end of his junior year in high school, he is drawing quite a bit of college attention from recruiters vying for his next-four seasons, after next Fall. There aren’t too many football expressions I haven’t before heard. A conversation between my son and one of the recruiters representing the many schools who frequently call him these days has changed all that.
So, William is talking to this school’s recruiter for our area when the coach tells him the school just needs to verify his grades and ACT-score and then it would likely offer him. The coach said, “We are sure about the football-playing side right now, you are a Football-playing Jesse.”
Football-playing Jesse? What is that?
So I called the usual football experts in the area to ask them the same question. What is a Football-playing Jesse?
Mike Holcomb, yeah that Mike Holcomb, said he didn’t have the foggiest idea what the expression meant as he had never before heard it. Head Coach, Kyle Moore, had never before heard of it either.
Well, it was obvious Dad was going to have to jump on the computer and, once-again, demonstrate his Etymological-chops by discovering both what the term meant and from where it originated. This article’s content is the result of my research, which I found fascinating.
Sean Salisbury, on a podcast entitled, “Bud & Fox,” which is disseminated by the radio station 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Ohio, said about former Heisman winner and present Brown’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield, that the diminutive QB was a “Football-playing Jesse.” This was said on November 28, 2019 in regards to Mayfield.
Reggie McKenzie, general manager of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, went into a bit more detail. McKenzie, talking about a player on ABC Sports, immediate following the 2017-NFL draft, a draft in which the Raiders has taken Shalom Luani (safety, now with the Houston, Texans) in the 7th-round, said the following about Luani…
“That guy is a playmaker. You can look at one quarter of football and you know he loves the game. He’s very aware as a football player. You can tell he’s a student of the game. You can tell he loves the game. He is a, as they say down south, a Football-playing Jesse, whatever that means. (laughing) It’s a country saying, but that’s what he is. He’s tough. He’s physical. He has ball skills. He can kind of do it all.”
We thank Reggie McKenzie as his referenced to it being an old southern saying assisted our research even further. McKenzie was correct as the saying is southern in origin, maybe not the Football-half, but certainly the “Jesse” part.
Dating back to the early 1800s we found someone described as a Jesse meant that person vigorously pursued the activity about which he was a Jesse. It was akin to someone’s going nuts with an activity or being fanatical about that particular undertaking.
From the date of the phrase's origin, the term Jesse was likely a biblical reference to the father of David, but we are just guessing here. We couldn’t find any evidence of that being from where that term originated.
So, there it is…it would appear being described as a Football-playing Jesse is southern in origin, is in fact an old saying, and is quite the compliment. It is also an exceeding apt-description of William Long.
While it may not be a topic about which you are particularly interested, I felt the strong compunction to write about something other than the Coronavirus. I, like many of you, could use a respite from always thinking and talking about the national crises.
I hope this was entertaining. Like any and all of my opinions, you can take this for whatever you find it is worth, but THAT'S THE LONG VERSION!
