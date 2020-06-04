No sooner than we had reported William Long's picking up his 5th-college offer to play football, another school was on the phone with Long throwing its hat into the ring. We had barely gotten the other article published. That's life for one of the best high school football players in Kentucky's class of 2021.
Perhaps that is why he already has 6-offers and the team hasn't convened for summer drills yet. The Times-Voice contacted Breathitt County Head Football Coach and Athletics' Director, Kyle Moore for his comment. He wanted the reader to know he isn't at all surprised and that Long is far from finished fielding offers for his college football services.
"William Long is unquestionably one of Kentucky's premier, high school football players," Coach Moore said. "We knew that when he first transferred here from Hopkinsville. He's been exactly what we expected him to be, and maybe even more so. We are thrilled for him as a staff. He's a hard worker, a real leader and role model for our community and student-body, and one of the more dominating and explosive high school football down-linemen I have had the privilege of coaching in the 15-years I have been doing this."
When contacted, William Long told us, "Well, I am just thrilled with how the recruiting process is going so far. I wanted to be pursued by colleges serious about quality education and winning championships. That is what has happened."
Long went on to relate, "You know, being a Breathitt County Bobcat, and getting to play for Coach Moore and his staff has gotten me accustomed to winning and factoring in championship hunts. I want to continue that arc in college. I also want the opportunity to prepare for a rewarding, fulfilling, and impactful career. The schools who have pursued me, so far, certainly offer all of these things."
Wabash, in addition to its being a very prestigious all-men's college brimming with alumnae who have led lives of distinction and service to our country, has also been very successful as a football program. Wabash ranks fifth, all-time, in wins in its division of NCAA football with 696 victories over its 133-years.
In 2019, the Little Giants, coached by two-time NCAC Coach of the Year, Don Morel, advanced to the NCAA, Division III playoffs by winning a share of the North Coast Athletic Conference title. Wabash yearly plays DePauw University in a game called the Monon Bell Classic.
The two teams, as of 2019, have played each other 126-times for the privilege of keeping the 300-pound bell until the rivalry again resumes. Wabash leads the annual series 62-55-9 in one of the country's oldest continually played college rivalries. The game is nationally televised, each year, on FoxSports.
We believe Breathitt will come together around the 15th of June to begin preparation for defense of its Region Crown and semi-final berth from last season. The Bobcats were 13-1 in 2019 and just a break here or there from winning the whole thing.
William Long has announced he will make his commitment to a college program on his father's birthday (August 2, 2020). Long says, from that point forward, it is batten down the hatches and full speed ahead toward winning for his beloved Breathitt its 4th-State Title with the help of his teammates and brothers.
