Brenda Kay Turner

Brenda Kay Turner, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Hazard Regional Medical Center.-She was born August 24, 1952, in Cincinnati, OH, and was the daughter of the late James and Beulah Patton Turner.-She was also preceded in death by a brother: James Dean Turner.-She is survived by her fiance: Larry Smith of Jackson, KY.- Stepdaughter: Sha-Rhonda Nicole Smith.-Sisters: Lana Turner of Jackson, KY; Connie Martin of TN, Lisa Taylor and Linda Rodriguez of OH.-Brothers: Bill Tuner of GA; Terry Turner and David Turner of Jackson, KY; Michael Turner of FL; Ricky Turner and James Turner, Jr of OH.-Special nieces: Melissa Potter and Tina Futch; Great nieces: Brittney Potter and Ashley Little.-Special friend: Sharon Blankenship.-Visitation will be 4:00-9:00 pm Sunday with funeral service at 7:00 pm with Armon Nichols officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

