Brenda Mullins, age 77, of River Caney, Lost Creek, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her residence.-She was born January 3, 1945, at Hiner, KY, and was the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth Bush Mullins.-She was a former employee at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.- She is survived by her sister: Alma Jean Morris of Whick, KY.-Her brothers: Billy Joe (Janice) Mullins, Bobby (Ella) Mullins, and Lowell (Barbara) Mullins of Lost Creek, KY.- Gary (Vickie) Mullins of Jackson, KY.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Family Cemetery, River Caney, Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.