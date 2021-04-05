Brenda Nichols

Brenda Sue Nichols, age 68, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life for her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 23, 1953, in Dayton, OH and was the daughter of the late Strong and Dora Fugate McKenzie.- She is survived by her husband: Armon Nichols of Jackson, KY.- Sons: James Damon Nichols and Travis Shane Nichols of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Carolyn (Paul) Naylor of Sevierville, TN.-Fay Mays of Somerset, KY; Diana Cantrell of West Alexandria, OH.- Brothers: Brian Delano (Dianna) McKenzie of Hillsboro, OH; and Randy Strong (Mary) McKenzie of Winchester, KY.: Grandchildren: Tyler Zachary Nichols; McKenzie Danielle  Nichols and Noah Bailey Nichols; Great-grandchild: McKenlee Grace Campbell.-Special friends: Bonnie South and Becky Harvey.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Travis France and Joseph Engle officiating.-Burial in the Spencer Cemetery, Strong Fork Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

