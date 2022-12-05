Brenda Sue Moore, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 26, 1945 in Wolfe County, KY and was the daughter of the late Seldon and Vada King Flinchum.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Charles Moore.- She is survived by her sons: Terry (Darlene) Moore and Keith Moore of Jackson, KY. Daughter: Paula (Larry) Dunn of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Brandon Dunn, Amanda Ross, Ashley Blevins, Kelsey Wilson, Tyler Moore, Lucy Moore, and Matthew Moore. Great-grandchildren: Brenna Dunn, Mason Trent, Bentley Ross, Charlee Dunn, and Levi Blevins. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday December 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kimbo Burnett officiating. Burial at the Moore Cemetery at 205 Upper Boone Fork Campton, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday December 4 at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brandon Dunn, Austin Ross, Matt Moore, Tyler Moore, Larry Dunn, Keith Moore, and Terry Moore.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt Countians could be facing a ‘tridemic’
- Extension Office parking lot to become an ice rink
- Breathitt County selected for an election audit
- Local food pantry asks court for help
- Wade Neace
- Wanda Faye Jones Smith
- Congressman Rogers Applauds a $1 Million ARC Grant for Backroads of Appalachia
- Jackson City starts the basketball season tonight
- BHS Lady Cats open season at Lee County
- Maxine Hudson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.