Brenda Sue Moore

Brenda Sue Moore, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 26, 1945 in Wolfe County, KY and was the daughter of the late Seldon and Vada King Flinchum.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Charles Moore.- She is survived by her sons: Terry (Darlene) Moore and Keith Moore of Jackson, KY. Daughter: Paula (Larry) Dunn of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Brandon Dunn, Amanda Ross, Ashley Blevins, Kelsey Wilson, Tyler Moore, Lucy Moore, and Matthew Moore. Great-grandchildren: Brenna Dunn, Mason Trent, Bentley Ross, Charlee Dunn, and Levi Blevins. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday December 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kimbo Burnett officiating. Burial at the Moore Cemetery at 205 Upper Boone Fork Campton, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday December 4 at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brandon Dunn, Austin Ross, Matt Moore, Tyler Moore, Larry Dunn, Keith Moore, and Terry Moore.

