Brenda Turner Watts, 74, Nancy passed away Saturday, January 8, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was a retired educator. She was the daughter of the late Henely and Mima Hall Turner. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Mackie Turner, Eugene Turner; sister, Linda Hall. She is survived by husband, Paul Watts; children, Rick (Debbie) Watts, Paula (Doug) Martin; brother, James (Ollie) Turner; sister, Eva Jean (Mose) Turner. Visitation, Thursday, January 13, 10:00 AM. Funeral Thursday, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Leatherwood. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

