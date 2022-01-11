Brenda Turner Watts, 74, Nancy passed away Saturday, January 8, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was a retired educator. She was the daughter of the late Henely and Mima Hall Turner. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Mackie Turner, Eugene Turner; sister, Linda Hall. She is survived by husband, Paul Watts; children, Rick (Debbie) Watts, Paula (Doug) Martin; brother, James (Ollie) Turner; sister, Eva Jean (Mose) Turner. Visitation, Thursday, January 13, 10:00 AM. Funeral Thursday, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Leatherwood. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Thursday, January 13, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Service
Thursday, January 13, 2022
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
