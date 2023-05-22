Brent Dewayne Crase, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born October 15, 1971 in Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by his mother: Catherine McGuinn Crase. His granddaughter: Joyce Ann Taulbee. His paternal grandparents: Thelma and Clark Crase. His maternal grandparents: Gracie and Jessie McQuinn. He is survived by his wife: Mary Taulbee Crase of Vancleve, KY. His father: Freelan Ray Crase of Vancleve, KY. His daughter: Kathy Crase and stepson: Dalton Taulbee of Vancleve, KY. Four grandchildren: Jacob Tincher, Dorothy Taulbee, Kathern Taulbee and Gracie Taulbee. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Tincher and George Watts officiating. Burial in the Carpenter-Lovely Cemetery, Frozen Creek of Vancleve, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-8:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
