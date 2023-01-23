Brian Shawn Raleigh

Brian Shawn Raleigh, age 43, of Dayton, KY passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence in Dayton, KY. He was born August 19, 1979 in Fort Thomas, KY. He is survived by his father: James Raleigh of Talbert, KY. His mother: Marsha Hill Johnson of Wilder, KY. His girlfriend: Danelle Hollon of Dayton, KY. His sons: Harlan Raleigh of Fort Thomas, KY; Zach Barrett of Covington, KY; Brian Raleigh Jr of Dayton, KY. His daughters: Briauna Raleigh of Silver Grove, KY; Janelle Raleigh and Cierra Raleigh of Dayton, KY. His brother: James David (Paula) Raleigh of Florence, KY; Grandsons: Carter Raleigh, Leo Smith, Luka Barrett and Eddie Sapp. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Raleigh Cemetery at Wolfcoal, KY. Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

