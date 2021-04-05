Brianna Kayatin Headed to MSU’s “Craft Academy”

“She has worked very hard for the opportunity.” Dr. William and Maria Montano Kayatin
Plans to attend Stanford University and then medical school
Credits Jackson City School for making her Tiger Strong!
The Craft Academy has been crafted to recognize and reward excellence in both science and mathematics. It is affiliated with Morehead State University and is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional, Kentucky students.
Students are provided with postsecondary, residential experiences to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. Its purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of the academically gifted and talented high school junior and seniors in the commonwealth.
Students are challenged to excel at their highest levels through project-based courses and hands-on learning experiences with an emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement. Our own, Brianna Kayatin, has been selected to attend. Her family couldn't be any prouder of her.
Brianna presently attends Jackson City School where she excels in both Science and Mathematics. Along the way, she plays a little varsity basketball. She will leave for Morehead State University, to avail herself of this opportunity, this coming August.
“We are very proud of her,” her father, Dr. William Kayatin told the Jackson Times-Voice just last evening. “This, and opportunities of the sort, give her the chance to be the captain of her own destiny.”
Morehead’s “Craft Academy” is similar to Western Kentucky University’s “Gatton Academy” in that both are full, two-year scholarships permitting students to complete their final two years in high school at the universities completing dual-credit coursework.
It is the most prestigious academic honor a student can receive in high school in the Commonwealth of Kentucky according to many educators we have accessed in preparation for writing this article. The competition for admission is Kentucky-wide and fierce. Only the best of the best are selected.
We talked to both the Kayatins, including Brianna's mother Maria Montano Kayatin, who teaches at Breathitt High School, and were told, “As parents, we have full confidence in Brianna’s ability to persist and succeed. She is Tiger Strong.”
The Kayatins went on to tell the newspaper, “As a student-athlete, the Jackson City School teachers and coaches have prepared Brianna to be tough, resilient, and self-reliant. We are happy for her. She has worked very hard for this opportunity.”
Craft Academy graduates receive full scholarships to most universities across the county, including Ivy-League schools like Harvard, Yale, Penn, and Brown, just to name a few. Brianna plans to attend the “Harvard of the West,” also known as Stanford University, where she will major in Biology. After her undergraduate studies, Brianna will attend medical school with an emphasis toward non-surgical, orthopedic sports medicine.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.