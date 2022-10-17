Brief closure of KY 476 in Perry County planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18
JACKSON, Ky. – A brief closure of KY 476 in Perry County is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18, to allow contractors to place beams for a new bridge on a county-maintained road that will replace a span washed out by July's flooding.
KY 476 will be closed at Tunnel Mill Road, at milepoint 7.8 between the KY 550 and KY 80 connector intersections. The closure is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and the road should reopen by 2 p.m.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 80 and KY 1146 to bypass the closure. Message boards are in place to inform drivers of the closure.
