Two men were killed on Thursday, January 5th, after crashing the vehicle they were in, in the South Fork community of Breathitt County.
According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Chad W. Hardin, 31, of Jackson, lost control of black Chevrolet Cobalt, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Hardin along with his passenger, John R. Hardin, 29, of Jackson, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.
The two occupants of the car were not wearing a seatbelt at the time and the wreck remains under investigation by the KSP.
