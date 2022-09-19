Breathitt County Bobcat QB Tyler Bryant and Receiver Austin Sperry connected for a big game through the air for the Bobcats, but Breathitt (3-2) still fell in Whitesburg to a talented Letcher County Central (3-2) team.
Breathitt took command of the game early on, building a 21-6 lead, but Letcher had pulled within a single point by halftime (21-20).
The Bobcats were held scoreless in the second half while Letcher tacked on 12 points for the 32-21 win.
Bryant was 17 of 31 passing for 356 yards and 3 touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 37 yards on 11 carries.
Sperry had 5 catches for 186 yards and a pair of scores. Isaac Turner had 6 receptions for 117 yards. Caden Bowling had a touchdown catch, catching 3 balls for 31 yards.
No defensive stats were reported as of print.
Letcher was led by a monster-performance form their QB Jonah Little as he rushed for 270 yards and 4 touchdowns. Little also completed 3 passes for 23 yards all to Issac Matthews. Matthews rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
The Cougars defense forced a fumble and had 2 sacks. Keaton Day and Dawson Cornett led LCC with 8 tackles each.
Breathitt County has a bye this week, but returns to action on Friday, September 30th at home to face the Middlesboro Yellowjackets (3-2). Middlesboro has won three straight after dropping its first two games of the season.
Middlesboro is led by QB Cayden Grigsby. Grigsby has racked up 972 total yards this season (466 yards rushing and 506 passing yards) and 13 touchdowns through 5 games. Vincent Smith has 383 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on 62 carries. Kameron Wilson leads the team with 11 receptions for 178 yards and 4 touchdowns. Logan Ritchie is the Yellowjackets leading defender with 38 tackles and 2 interceptions.
