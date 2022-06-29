The faculty and staff at Breathitt High School would like to give a shout out to William Bryant, a recent graduate. Will is the winner of the 12th Grade Secretary of State Essay Contest. He visited Frankfort, toured the Kentucky Capitol, and met Michael Adams, Secretary of State, when he received his award. When asked how he felt about this accomplishment Will stated, “I enjoyed visiting the capitol and meeting Secretary Adams. I am also thankful and proud that my essay was chosen as the winner.” Will plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and major in Computer Science.
