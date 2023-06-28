(PHOTO/Left to Right): Judy Eversole, HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, and Mildred Blank.
Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole were nominated by Hazard Community and Technical College staff earlier this year for a chance at being selected for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s (KCTCS), along with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC), Pathfinder Award.
Blank and Eversole were nominated for their work with Buckhorn High School students, especially the seniors. Both women work with their students to prepare them for their post-secondary educational careers. They have also helped students overcome the transition into a school building shared with another local school because the Buckhorn School was damaged by flood waters in July 2022. Not only did they help their students transition, but they also continue to make sure their basic needs are met almost one year after the flood.
In May, they were selected as the regional winners of the KCTCS Pathfinder Award. They were later chosen as the statewide winners.
HCTC Admissions Advisor Tammy Duff, who nominated Blank and Eversole, said, “I am so thrilled for Mildred and Judy to be chosen as the overall state winners of the KCTCS Pathfinder Award! These ladies are very deserving, especially after the school year they just had,” she said. "They have worked tirelessly to assist their seniors in being ready for life after high school over the last 8 years that I have been HCTC’s recruiter and advisor for Buckhorn,” she added.
On Wednesday, Blank and Eversole were presented with an award and a VISA gift card.
"We are extremely proud that Judy and Mildred were chosen as the statewide winners," said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. "This award is a token of appreciation for the tireless work they do for their students and the Buckhorn community," she noted. "Judy and Mildred show every day what it means to foster relationships with students and guide them toward an educational pathway that best suits them," she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.