The Breathitt County Fiscal met twice in less than a week to end 2022. The fiscal court met in special session on Thursday, December 22, 2022, and had a regular court meeting on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
The regular meeting on Tuesday is expected to be the last for the old administration made up of magistrates Donnie Bush, Roy O. Herald, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher. The new administration (Brenda Terry; Ryan Chaney; Drewey Lovins; and John Marshall) will be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.
The highlights of the meeting include: Breathitt County Attorney Brendon Miller informing the court that the opioid litigation was settled, and the fiscal court will be receiving a total settlement of $1,116,293. This far the court has received $239,208 and the remainder will be made in payments. The fiscal court voted to open a new bank account to deposit this money as it cannot be spent at this time as research needs to be done on how the money can be used.
Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson informed the court that the quarterly payments to the PVA Office ($5,076.25); Animal Shelter ($20,000); and Senior Citizens ($7,500) were due. The fiscal court voted to approve the payments.
The fiscal court voted to approve the payment of $117,661 to DC Elevator. Treasurer Hudson said he would continue having discussions with Jennifer McIntosh of KRADD in an attempt to find a grant to cover the cost before he sent the payment.
The court approved the lease agreement with UK Homeplace (Scoopy Doo Building) for the same amount of payment. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble asked the county attorney to look over the lease and change the renewal date to June of 2026 and add a clause that Homeplace can move out with a 30-day notice.
The 2022 Sheriff’s Office budget was brought up for discussion but was quickly dismissed by Judge Noble as he stated that the new administration needed to oversee the budget.
The fiscal court approved some high-priority bridges, roads, and blacktop from each district to be covered by the flex fund; the list will be submitted to the state for its approval. For those wanting to know which roads and bridges were selected, you can contact the Judge’s office or your magistrate.
During the December 22nd meeting, the fiscal court voted to approve several items in the agenda pertaining to day-to-day operations but failed to approve the 2022 Breathitt County Clerk’s budget.
Magistrate Herald and Judge Executive Noble voted to approve the 2022 clerk’s budget, but magistrates Bush, Moore, and Tincher voted no, resulting in the budget not being approved.
While discussing the budget, Magistrate Bush stated he thought there was a mistake at the December 20, 2022, court hearing and that he did not receive any information from the Clerk’s Office until December 13, 2022.
Deputy Clerk Ashley Barnett explained that all information was submitted to attorney Tom Jones on November 28, 2022, and was also forwarded to the magistrates’ attorney on that date as well per the Judge’s order.
Judge Noble then informed the court that it had 48 hours to set a reasonable budget for the Clerk’s Office by way of a Judge’s order, prompting Bush to ask for something in writing showing those orders from the Judge.
The discussion and the meeting ended without the passing of the clerk’s budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.