Amino Acids are a much talked about subject, but what is being said? Take them and you will get big? Do we really know what they are? We know the body is so very complex, making millions of cells, hormones, antioxidants, enzymes, and chemical messengers every second of every day. So, how are all of these made? They are made or "built" from the "building blocks" called Amino Acids. There are twenty-two of them total, but do such an array of different functions and make thousands of these enzymes, hormones, etc... by forming different combinations with one another. Where do we get Amino Acids? From the protein in our food, which in essence, are long chains of Amino Acids. Every cell in your body is made from Amino Acids. Everything but your teeth and bones is made from the different combinations of Amino Acids. If you can't believe that just twenty-two Amino Acids can make every cell, hormone, enzyme, antioxidant, and messenger in your body, think about our entire language being made from just 26 letters. Well, it's that simple.
Now, out of these twenty-two Amino Acids, you have essential aminos and non-essential aminos. There are nine essential aminos; Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Thronine, Tryptophan, and Valine. The non-essentials are; Alanine, Arganine, asparagine, Aspartic acid, Carnitine, Cysteine, Glutamic acid, Glutamine, Glycine, Proline, Serine, Taurine, and Tyrosine.
You know how the receptors work in receiving hormones, right? Remember, like a "lock and key", well, that's how these work. Your DNA tells your body which Amino Acids to put together for a specific protein, this could mean two or three combinations or a thousand combinations, but when it is made, it comes together with other proteins and only those of which it was made to go with, like a lock and key. Once aminos are linked together, they form proteins or chains, a "peptide" for example takes two or three aminos.
Another example you can relate to is Arganine combined with Methionine and Glycine forms "Creatine". So we can dispel the theory of creatine in the fact that your body can only use so much of it and most people are low in these Amino Acids. So, the results people see are true enough, but it is only because they are supplementing their aminos with this creatine and taking a lot of it will not do anything. In fact, if you take an Amino Acid supplement you would most like get better results.
Another good combination is Carnitine, made from Lisine and Methionine, it helps your heart work more efficiently. In fact, your heart contains more Carnitine than any other part of your body. It converts fatty acids into energy in the mitochondria. This protein is very helpful to those with angina or heart failure. It also helps with "Chronic Fatigue Syndrome" and depression, giving you more energy and a better sense of well being. Something we all want, right? It also lowers your LDL (bad cholesterol) and raises your HDL (good cholesterol). Very important stuff here.
Remember, Proteins come from animal foods, meat, eggs, milk, etc... In fact, these are complete, meaning they contain all nine essential aminos. You can get aminos from plant foods, but it is incomplete or only has a few of them and not all nine essentials. There are many important things that Amino Acids do, from faster recovery, more energy, increase muscle and strength gains to quality sleep to a better immune system.
