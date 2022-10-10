Do's & Don'ts of Cardio
1. Relax before and after every Cardio session.
2. When jumping rope, don't jump as high as you can just jump high enough for the rope to pass under your feet.
3. When running, take short brakes every few meters, if you feel your heart is way too jumpy and have troubles breathing stop and rest for a few minutes, relax, have a drink of water and if you feel fine continue.
4. Don't wear formal shoes, heels or similar shoes. Always wear tennis shoes, sneakers or similar type of shoes.
5. Don't skip on a hard surface. You might hurt your tendons and ligaments.
6. If you feel dehydrated drink water until you're satisfied, but not too much. When jogging, walking or other similar activity always take water with you.
7. Don't over train, this is bad for you - just do as much as your b ody can take, not more.
8. Clothes are important; they depend on whatever Cardio activity you're doing. For example, don't wear jeans when running; wear a t-shirt not a dress shirt for Gods sake! And remember that the clothes you wear shouldn't be tight or you'll feel uncomfortable.
9. Equipment is also important; make sure you have the right equipment. Don't take a soccer ball to a basketball game!
10. Try working out in the shade out of the sun, trust me you'll feel much more comfortable and you ll be away from the harmful UV rays.
11. Wear sunglasses if doing an outdoor exercise, for some reason you'll feel less hot with them on.
12. The most important thing, have motivation! Let it be a special someone, a boyfriend or a girlfriend, the way you look, etc.
13. Doesn't matter, make sure you have one and you'll see that you'll work harder for your
Did You Know?
440,000 People Die Each Year In The U.S. From Smoking (not including chewing)
*Cancers 159,600 Deaths *Fetus and Infants 970 Deaths
*Secondhand Smoke 38,000 Deaths *House Fires Set By Cigarettes 980 Deaths
*Heart Diseases 142,600 Deaths *Respiratory Diseases 98,000 Deaths
All numbers are rounded.
