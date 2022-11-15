Dangers of Food Poisoning : Part 1
Food poisoning is caused by eating contaminated food. Food poisoning affects a large number of Americans every year. Food can be contaminated when it is handled, stored or prepared incorrectly. Some foods carry a higher risk of causing food poisoning, and some people are more at risk of getting food poisoning than others.
Food poisoning is frequently caused by bacteria
Food poisoning occurs when sufficient numbers of particular types of bacteria, or their toxins, are present in the food you eat. These bacteria are called pathogens.
High risk foods and vulnerable groups
Food contamination is not just limited to foods you may consider risky, such as chicken or fish. Prepared fruits, vegetables and salads can also be potentially dangerous. Contaminated food will usually look, smell and taste normal. Food poisoning bacteria can grow and multiply on some types of food more easily than others. High risk foods include:
- Meat
- Poultry such as chicken and turkey
- Dairy products
- Eggs
- Smallgoods such as salami and hams
- Seafood
- Cooked rice
- Cooked pasta
- Prepared salads such as coleslaw, pasta salads and rice salads
- Prepared fruit salads.
Some people are more at risk of getting food poisoning than others. Vulnerable groups include pregnant women, the elderly, young children, people with chronic illness. Take special care when buying, storing and preparing food for these people.
Bacteria grow quickly in the right conditions
Food poisoning bacteria can multiply very quickly, particularly in certain conditions. The factors that affect bacterial growth include:
- Time – in ideal conditions, one bacterium can multiply to more than two million in seven hours.
- Temperature – food poisoning bacteria grow best in the temperature range between 5°C and 60°C. This is referred to as the ‘temperature danger zone’. This means that we need to keep perishable food either very cold or very hot, in order to avoid food poisoning.
- Nutrients – most foods contain enough nutrients for bacteria to grow. This is especially the case with high risk foods such as dairy and egg products, meat and poultry and seafood.
- Water – bacteria need water for their growth. Without water, growth may slow down or stop. That is why dried foods do not spoil.
- pH– is the measure of acidity or alkalinity and it is also important for controlling bacterial growth. Low pH (acid conditions) generally stops bacterial growth but where the pH of food is neutral, and this is the case for many foods, most bacteria grow quite well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.