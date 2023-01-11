Bodybuilding Cutting How To: Intermittent Fasting
There are many tried and tested tricks and tips in bodybuilding for cutting unwanted body fat to look shredded. Here we're going to highlight the benefits of Intermittent Fasting; how you can use this diet and training technique to get in perfect shape and look awesome.
What is Intermittent Fasting?
The first thing to clarify is Intermittent Fasting isn't a diet, it's merely a way of planning or scheduling your meals to make sure they're fueling your body as and when needed. Put simply, Intermittent Fasting is changing when you eat, not what you eat. This is the ideal way to continue growing muscle and increasing mass whilst getting lean and shredding body fat without going on a ridiculous diet. When you first start out it advisable to keep up the same daily calorie intake as you would have before. Only this time you'll need to eat larger meals in a smaller window.
What You Need To Do
If you think about it, you've been doing a fasting "diet" all your life, in fact everyone has. When we sleep, our body's go into a fasting state where we're burning calories without replacing them until the next day when you have breakfast. All you're looking to do with Intermittent Fasting is to increase the period of which your body is fasting therefore burning unwanted body fat and retaining the "good fat and good weight" aka pure lean muscle mass.
How Intermittent Fasting Works
Your body is generally in one of two states: the fed state and the fasting state. The fed states typically start from the point you start eating and will last for between 3 – 5 hours whilst your body is absorbing and digesting fuel. When you eat or feed your body, your insulin levels are naturally increased, and this is what prevents you from burning and using up fat stores. In theory in a fed state, you're merely replenishing your existing fat stores. The fasting state is a fat burning phase that follows the fed state. Your body enters the fasting state between 8 – 12 hours after your last meal as this is when your body is no longer absorbing or digesting food. Your insulin levels are much lower at this point also which makes it much easier for your body to burn difficult fat stores as energy.
During a normal daily eating schedule, it's very rare to put your body in a fat burning state as normally there isn't a gap of 8 – 12 hours between meals. Simply by increasing the time between meals is where many people who first start intermittent fasting will burn fat without having to change the amount or the type of food they eat. Giving your body the chance to burn fat before eating again is the art of intermittent fasting.
How Intermittent Fasting Worked For Me
The first time I used the Intermittent Fasting method to burn fat, I started the process weighing 80k, and to give a rough idea of my strength, I was bench pressing approx. 115kg. I only completed 8 days of Intermittent Fasting to a) see if I could add the method to my daily schedule and lifestyle and b) to see how quick I could see and feel the results. This is what happened; I reduced my body weight by 5kg in 8 days! I went from weighing 80kg to 75kg and importantly I was pretty much eating the same volume of calories. My strength stayed the same. I was training before meals and wasn't feeling weak or tired. In fact, if being completely truthful, I was feeling more energized – maybe that was because my body was more alert? My skin felt tighter around my abs and even in only 8 days I was able to see small changes in how my clothes were fitting. Fasting is a struggle and takes time to adjust this eating patterns.
