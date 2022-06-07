Everything you need to know about Carbohydrates: Part 2
In the small intestine, huge amounts (more than needed) of amylase are secreted and go to work on breaking down the carbohydrates. This is where speed of absorption depends on the kind of starch. The larger the molecule, the longer it will take to break down, and therefore to be absorbed into the blood. Your body burns Alcohol, Protein, Carbohydrates and Fat, in that order. Because there is no place to store alcohol in your system, it is used first. The fuel our body uses is almost always a mix of carbohydrates and fat. The mixture depends on your insulin levels.
Insulin when in the blood stream basically causes your body to store glucose as glycogen. If insulin levels are low, meaning, you haven't consumed a meal high in carbohydrates in some time (ex. First thing in the morning) than the fuel mix is primarily fat. On the other hand, following a large carbohydrate meal, Insulin levels are high, and the mix is primarily Carbohydrates. Insulin also has a role in the storage of free fatty acids as body fat. So, what we can take from all of this is that, if we keep our insulin levels low, than we will end up with a fuel mix of primarily fat. Now, the big question is HOW do we keep insulin levels lowered?
To answer this question we must look at the TYPE of carbohydrate. This doesn't mean simple and complex carbs, as many people still think. This is where we will meet your new best friend. It's called the Glycemic Index. Get to know each other; I'll help with the introduction. The glycemic index is one of the most important aspects to consider when deciding what carbohydrates to incorporate into your diet. What it is, is every food (carbohydrate) is given a rating. This rating is related to its effect on spiking your blood sugar.
This is important because when your blood sugar spikes, your pancreas secretes the hormone insulin to shuttle this glucose from your blood into your body cells. The glycemic index is based on a base value of glucose. Glucose, which can be almost immediately absorbed into your blood, is given a value of 100. Values of other foods are based on their comparison to glucose.
For example, if a low glycemic index carbohydrate is consumed, (for example a Glycemic index of 70) it means it is absorbed present in the blood about 30% slower than glucose is. This is important because, with the slower absorption comes less of an insulin spike. This, again means, your body relies more on fat than carbs for everyday energy activities. As well, the slower the carbohydrate is absorbed, the easier time your body has of storing it, and the more energy will be stored in your muscle cells. If you are looking to lose weight and keep the carbs in your diet, the best idea is to consume low to moderate glycemic index carbohydrates, therefore, avoiding an insulin spike. One disadvantage to having an insulin spike due to a high glycemic index carbohydrate is overeating.
Have you ever noticed when you are at the movies and you have just a small handful of candy, you are fine for about 10 to 20 minutes, but then you just can't help but have more. The reason behind this is that when you first consume the high sugar candy, your body absorbs it and blood sugar levels are raised. In response to this your body triggers the pancreas to release insulin. This insulin spike, because it is so rapid, is often a little too much. What this means is your blood sugar levels drop slightly below what they were before eating the candy. When your body senses the low blood sugar, it releases hormones which trigger hunger. It is your body's way of controlling the blood sugar. If insulin levels are too low, it triggers hunger, and you eat, raising them up, if it is too high, you feel somewhat satisfied, not eating, giving your body a chance to store the blood sugar as muscle glycogen. Remember just because a food has a low GI value, you must also take into consideration the amount or grams of carbohydrate being consumed. Here's something to think about; In Asia, the base of the population's diet is rice and grains (Carbohydrates, moderate to low glycemic index).
This Has Two Benefits:
1. Any carbohydrate digestion to be done in the small intestine is delayed.
2. It gives you the feeling of satiety, or satisfaction from a meal.
