New Year’s Tips To Eat Healthier and Exercise More
1. Drink Water before a meal
2. Include several servings of whole-grain foods daily
3. Eat breakfast
4. Stop eating when you’re full. Don’t take seconds.
5. Try a new fruit or vegetable (ever had jicama, plantain, bok choy, star fruit, or papaya)
6. Eat half your dessert, or choose fruit as desert
7. Skip buffets
8. If the main dishes are too big choose an appetizer or a side dish instead.
9. Eat before grocery shopping.
10. Avoid food portions larger than your fist
11. Eat off smaller plates
12. Drink diet soda instead of regular soda
13. Instead of eating out, bring a healthy, low-calorie lunch to work
14. Top your favorite cereal with apples or bananas.
15. Share an entrée with a friend.
16. Don’t eat late at night.
17. Ask for salad dressing “on the side”
18. Try a green salad instead instead of fries.
19. Eat before you get too hungry.
20. Every time you eat a meal, sit down, chew slowly and pay attention to the flavors and textures.
21. Take a family walk after dinner.
22. Turn the TV off and play ball at the park.
23. Play with your kids 30 minutes a day.
24. Take the stairs instead of the escalator.
25. Avoid labor-saving devices, such as a remote control or electric mixers.
Would you like to lose 12-15 pounds in a year, drink one less regular soft drink everyday and replace with water!
